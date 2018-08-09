Hong Kong: Stocks open down on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell back at Thursday morning's open after China threatened to impose tariffs on US$16 billion-worth of US goods in the latest tit-for-tat exchange in their trade row.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.32 per cent, or 91.23 points, to 28,267.91.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.53 per cent, or 14.49 points, to 2,729.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.32 per cent, or 4.68 points, to 1,462.02.

AFP