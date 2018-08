[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with gains on Thursday as investors keep watch on developments in trade talks between China and the United States.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.28 per cent, or 77.75 points, to 28,005.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index barely moved, inching up 0.26 points to 2,714.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.07 per cent, or 1.03 points, to 1,453.49.

AFP