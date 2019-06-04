Hong Kong: Stocks open higher after four-day losing streak

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with gains on Tuesday, with investors bargain-hunting after four days of losses on fears of a global slowdown sparked by the US-China trade war.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.27 per cent, or 71.56 points, to 26,965.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.08 per cent, or 2.44 points, lower at 2,887.64, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.10 per cent, or 1.52 points, to 1,514.37 in early trade.

