Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Friday

Fri, Jul 19, 2019 - 9:52 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Friday morning with small gains after two days of losses with buying supported by fresh hopes of a deep interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.43 per cent, or 123.49 points, to 28,585.15.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.29 per cent, or 8.50 points, to 2,909.68 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.37 per cent, or 5.77 points, to 1,554.41.

