Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Friday

Hong Kong stocks opened with slight gains on Friday morning after Britain and the European Union hammered out a Brexit deal, while investors awaited the release of Chinese economic growth figures.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with slight gains on Friday morning after Britain and the European Union hammered out a Brexit deal, while investors awaited the release of Chinese economic growth figures.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.23 per cent, or 62.06 points, to 26,910.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.17 per cent, or 5.01 points, to 2,982.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, put on 0.14 per cent, or 2.23 points, to 1,638.15.

AFP