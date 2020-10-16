Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started on Friday with slight gains following the previous day's sharp sell-off, though traders remain cautious following a worse-than-forecast US jobs reading.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.15 per cent, or 35.87 points, to 24,194.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.39 per cent, or 12.87 points, to 3,345.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.09 per cent, or 2.15 points, to 2,276.54.

AFP