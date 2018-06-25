You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 10:02 AM

BP_HSI_250618_71.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Monday with energy firms boosted by a surge in oil prices after Opec and other key producers agreed a modest increase in output.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.20 per cent, or 58.47 points, to 29,397.17.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.47 per cent, or 13.69 points, to 2,903.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.68 per cent, or 10.86 points, to 1,608.25.

AFP

