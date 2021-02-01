You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 9:52 AM

rk_HK-stocks_010221.jpg
Hong Kong stocks started Monday morning with small gains as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's rout across world markets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Monday morning with small gains as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's rout across world markets.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.62 per cent, or 174.14 points, to 28,457.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.17 per cent, or 5.90 points, to 3,477.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.67 points to 2,334.37.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 10:17 AM
Companies & Markets

Elite Commercial Reit posts 2.49 pence H2 DPU with full occupancy as at Dec 31

ELITE Commercial Reit posted its H2 distribution per unit (DPU) at 2.49 pence on Monday, 2.9 per cent higher than...

Feb 1, 2021 10:13 AM
Government & Economy

Japan expected to extend Covid-19 state of emergency: media

[TOKYO] Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency to fight the spread of Covid-19 this week for Tokyo and...

Feb 1, 2021 10:06 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says he has hired new impeachment defence lawyers

[WASHINGTON] Former US president Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he had hired two new lawyers to head his...

Feb 1, 2021 09:52 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares hit two-month low on vaccine rollout woes, subdued Wall Street

[BENGALURU] Australian shares touched a two-month low on Monday, hit by concerns over coronavirus vaccine rollouts...

Feb 1, 2021 09:49 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 14.22 ...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Silver prices, miners surge as retail buyers pile in

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained: ruling party spokesman

ExxonMobil, Chevron CEOs discussed merger in early 2020: sources

Australian home prices rebound to record highs in Jan: CoreLogic

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for