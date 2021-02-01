Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Monday

Hong Kong stocks started Monday morning with small gains as bargain-buyers moved in following last week's rout across world markets.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.62 per cent, or 174.14 points, to 28,457.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.17 per cent, or 5.90 points, to 3,477.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.67 points to 2,334.37.

AFP