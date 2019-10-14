You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on partial trade deal

Mon, Oct 14, 2019 - 9:52 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied out of the blocks on Monday after China and the United States reached a mini trade deal that raised hopes the two sides were on the path to resolving their long-running stand-off.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.81 per cent, or 214.36 points, to 26,522.80.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.68 per cent, or 20.30 points, to 2,993.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.85 per cent, or 13.91 points, to 1,650.87.

