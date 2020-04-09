Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Thursday

Hong Kong shares started with gains on Thursday morning after another healthy lead from Wall Street, with investors cheered by signs top oil producers are edging towards a deal to reduce output to ease a massive supply glut.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started with gains on Thursday morning after another healthy lead from Wall Street, with investors cheered by signs top oil producers are edging towards a deal to reduce output to ease a massive supply glut.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.88 per cent, or 210.95 points, to 24,181.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.37 per cent, or 10.47 points, to 2,825.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.53 per cent, or 9.15 points, to 1,749.80.

AFP