Hong Kong: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of trade on Wednesday with energy firms boosted by a surge in oil prices, though trade war fears are keeping a cap on gains.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.33 per cent, or 95.26 points, to 28,976.66.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.07 per cent, or 2.11 points, to 2,842.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching up 0.09 points to 1,596.26.

