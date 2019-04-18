Hong Kong: Stocks open lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off Thursday with a slight loss following a negative lead from Wall Street, while investors wind down for the long Easter break.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.12 per cent, or 36.03 points, to 30,088.65.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 per cent, or 2.05 points, to 3,261.07 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, inched down 0.05 per cent, or 0.82 points, to 1,771.89.

AFP