Hong Kong: Stocks open lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares dipped at the open on Monday following last week's rally as investors look ahead to this week's trade talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.26 per cent, or 73.08 points, to 28,400.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 per cent, or 2.31 points, to 3,004.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.09 per cent, or 1.46 points, to 1,578.90.

AFP