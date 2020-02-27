You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower but Shanghai rises

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 10:00 AM

AB_stocks_270220.jpg
Hong Kong stocks started Thursday with another loss as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world with more new infections confirmed outside China than inside for the first time.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Thursday with another loss as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world with more new infections confirmed outside China than inside for the first time.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.6 per cent, or 167.32 points, to 26,529.17.

However, signs the outbreak is easing on the mainland saw the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rise 0.3 per cent, or 7.55 points, to 2,995.47 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.5 per cent, or 9.00 points, to 1,899.60.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 27, 2020 10:15 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares wobble amid coronavirus fears; New Zealand up

[BENGALURU] Australian shares struggled for momentum on Thursday as mounting worries over the global economic impact...

Feb 27, 2020 10:11 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus? Trump says be a germophobe like him

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump had advice on Wednesday for people worried by the coronavirus: be a germophobe like him....

Feb 27, 2020 10:00 AM
Garage

Cloud-kitchen startup Dahmakan raises US$18m in Series B round

MALAYSIA-BASED cloud-kitchen startup Dahmakan on Thursday said it has raised US$18 million in a Series B funding...

Feb 27, 2020 09:51 AM
Companies & Markets

Centurion Q4 earnings rise 38% to S$73.1m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Centurion Corporation posted a 38 per cent rise in net profit to S$73.1 million for its fourth...

Feb 27, 2020 09:44 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea reports 334 new coronavirus cases, total 1,595

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 334 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its total to 1,595, still the largest in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly