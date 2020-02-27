Hong Kong: Stocks open lower but Shanghai rises

Hong Kong stocks started Thursday with another loss as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world with more new infections confirmed outside China than inside for the first time.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.6 per cent, or 167.32 points, to 26,529.17.

However, signs the outbreak is easing on the mainland saw the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rise 0.3 per cent, or 7.55 points, to 2,995.47 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.5 per cent, or 9.00 points, to 1,899.60.

AFP