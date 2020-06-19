You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Friday

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 9:46 AM

AB_hangseng_190620.jpg
Hong Kong shares dipped at the start of business on Friday following a tepid lead from Wall Street and as investors gauge the outlook for the global economy and signs of a second wave of virus infections.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.37 per cent, or 91.58 points, to 24,373.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.53 points to 2,938.79 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.07 per cent, or 1.28 points, to 1,909.61.

AFP

