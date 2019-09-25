You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Wednesday

Wed, Sep 25, 2019 - 9:55 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday, following Wall Street's lead as Democrats launched formal impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump and after the president adopted a hard line on China ahead of key trade talks.
The Hang Seng Index fell 249.59 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 26,031.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.26 per cent, or 7.67 points, to 2,977.67 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.45 per cent, or 7.56 points, to 1,658.00.

