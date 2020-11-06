Hong Kong: Stocks open on Friday with fresh gains

Hong Kong stocks extended this week's rally at the start of trade on Friday following another surge on Wall Street.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended this week's rally at the start of trade on Friday following another surge on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.21 per cent, or 54.86 points, to 25,750.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.19 per cent, or 6.33 points, to 3326.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.23 per cent, or 5.24 points, to 2305.11.

