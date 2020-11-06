You are here
Hong Kong: Stocks open on Friday with fresh gains
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended this week's rally at the start of trade on Friday following another surge on Wall Street.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.21 per cent, or 54.86 points, to 25,750.78.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.19 per cent, or 6.33 points, to 3326.46, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.23 per cent, or 5.24 points, to 2305.11.
AFP
