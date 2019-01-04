You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open on Friday with further losses

Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 9:54 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses on Friday following another steep drop on Wall Street, with technology firms again in the firing line after Apple's shock decision to slash its December quarter revenue forecast.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.47 per cent, or 118.24 points, to 24,946.12.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.74 per cent, or 18.34 points, to 2,446.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.94 per cent, or 11.72 points, to 1,234.65.

AFP

