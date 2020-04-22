You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open on Wednesday on back foot

Wed, Apr 22, 2020 - 9:46 AM

nz_hangseng_220444.jpg
Hong Kong shares kicked off on Wednesday with more losses following another sell-off on Wall Street as investors were spooked by a rout on oil markets.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares kicked off on Wednesday with more losses following another sell-off on Wall Street as investors were spooked by a rout on oil markets.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.06 per cent, or 253.01 points, to 23,540.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.46 per cent, or 12.95 points, to 2,814.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.77 per cent, or 13.58 points, to 1,739.84.

AFP

