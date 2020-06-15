You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks open sharply lower on Monday

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 9:51 AM

Hong Kong stocks started Monday on the back foot as investors fret over signs of a fresh wave of virus infections in China and the US that has fanned concerns about the economic rebound.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.28 per cent, or 310.00 points, to 23,991.38.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.39 per cent, or 11.46 points, to 2,908.28 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.36 points to 1,870.34.

