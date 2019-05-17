Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of trade Friday, putting them on course to end another tough week on a positive note but investors remain cautious as they await developments in the China-US tariffs standoff.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.54 per cent, or 152.93 points, to 28,428.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.06 points to 2,955.77.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.06 per cent, or 0.97 points, to 1,585.78.

AFP