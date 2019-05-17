You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 9:54 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of trade Friday, putting them on course to end another tough week on a positive note but investors remain cautious as they await developments in the China-US tariffs standoff.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.54 per cent, or 152.93 points, to 28,428.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.06 points to 2,955.77.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.06 per cent, or 0.97 points, to 1,585.78.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

May 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, China Everbright Water, Wing Tai, FLT, Banyan Tree

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

FCT oversubscribed placement raises S$369.6m at top end of price range

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening