You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 9:40 AM

rk_HKEX_031220.jpg
Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of business Thursday morning on growing hopes Washington lawmakers are closing in on a much-needed stimulus package for the stuttering US economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of business Thursday morning on growing hopes Washington lawmakers are closing in on a much-needed stimulus package for the stuttering US economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.34 per cent or 90.84 points to 26,623.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.84 point at 3,448.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.08 per cent or 1.90 points to 2,288.30.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 09:57 AM
Banking & Finance

Li Ka-shing's son partners Peter Thiel to set up US$595m blank-cheque company

[HONG KONG] Billionaire Richard Li, who broke away from his famous father Li Ka-shing decades ago to build his own...

Dec 3, 2020 09:56 AM
Government & Economy

Australia says international borders to stay shut for 'some time' despite vaccine progress

[SYDNEY] Australia's borders will likely stay closed for "some time", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday...

Dec 3, 2020 09:36 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday, STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday, amid mixed trading in stocks in the region and the US, and the listing of...

Dec 3, 2020 09:35 AM
Companies & Markets

Credit Bureau Asia debuts on SGX at S$1.13, 21.5% above IPO price

CREDIT Bureau Asia (CBA) began its trading debut at S$1.13 on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) mainboard on Thursday,...

Dec 3, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.97...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Over 1,000 Chinese researchers quit US; agents target Biden team: US officials

Trump expected to sign bill that could delist Chinese companies: White House

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for