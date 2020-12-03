Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of business Thursday morning on growing hopes Washington lawmakers are closing in on a much-needed stimulus package for the stuttering US economy.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of business Thursday morning on growing hopes Washington lawmakers are closing in on a much-needed stimulus package for the stuttering US economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.34 per cent or 90.84 points to 26,623.42.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching down 0.84 point at 3,448.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.08 per cent or 1.90 points to 2,288.30.

AFP