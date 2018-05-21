Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Monday on a positive note after the US and China said they had called off threatened tariffs and backed off from a trade war.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.60 per cent, or 184.88 points, to 31,232.79.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.40 per cent, or 12.88 points, to 3,206.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.54 per cent, or 9.94 points, to 1,838.73.

AFP