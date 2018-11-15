Hong Kong: Stocks open with gains on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Thursday, with energy firms enjoying some much-needed buying after recent battering, while market heavyweight Tencent was lifted by a forecast-beating earnings report.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.81 per cent, or 207.75 points, to 25,862.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened barely moved, inching down 0.10 points to 2,632.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dipped 0.11 percent, or 1.51 points, to 1,376.85.

AFP