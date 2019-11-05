Hong Kong: Stocks open with losses on Tuesday

Hong Kong shares started on a negative note on Tuesday as investors ignored a record close on Wall Street and took their cash off the table after a recent run-up.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.29 per cent, or 80.72 points, to 27,466.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.16 per cent, or 4.90 points, to 2,970.59 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.06 per cent, or 0.97 points, to 1,645.72.

AFP