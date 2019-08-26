You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks plunge more than 3% at open

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 10:04 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dived more than 3 per cent in the first few minutes of business Monday after Donald Trump ramped up his trade row with China, while the city was hit by fresh violent protests over the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index dived 3.27 per cent, or 857.33 points, to 25,322 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.6 per cent, or 46.41 points, to 2,851.02, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 1.96 per cent, or 30.87 points, to 1,547.83.

