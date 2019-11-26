You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rally at open

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 10:06 AM

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 per cent, or 6.35 points, to 2,912.52 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.24 per cent, or 3.89 points, to 1,604.34.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with more gains on Tuesday on growing optimism that China and the United States will soon announce a partial trade agreement, while Chinese online retail giant Alibaba surged more than six percent on its debut.

The Hang Seng index added 0.71 per cent, or 190.86 points, to 27,183.90.

