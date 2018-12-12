Hong Kong: Stocks rally on talks hopes

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) flag outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Stocks rallied Wednesday with other Asian markets as investors were cheered by upbeat developments that have provided hope for the China-US trade talks.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied Wednesday with other Asian markets as investors were cheered by upbeat developments that have provided hope for the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.61 per cent, or 415.04 points, to 26,186.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.31 per cent, or 8.06 points, to 2,602.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.16 per cent, or 2.13 points, to 1,346.03.

AFP