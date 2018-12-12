You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rally on talks hopes

Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 5:16 PM

file6uehxvotjn517enhc5y8.jpg
The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) flag outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Stocks rallied Wednesday with other Asian markets as investors were cheered by upbeat developments that have provided hope for the China-US trade talks.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied Wednesday with other Asian markets as investors were cheered by upbeat developments that have provided hope for the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 1.61 per cent, or 415.04 points, to 26,186.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.31 per cent, or 8.06 points, to 2,602.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.16 per cent, or 2.13 points, to 1,346.03.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
4 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
5 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

Must Read

nm-sg-1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists fret over trade tensions, shave forecast for Singapore growth in 2019

ak_retail_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales inch up by 0.1% in October as growth tapers off

colin-bre-12.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Conservative lawmakers trigger no confidence vote in UK PM May's leadership

AK_sgskyline_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in November; HDB rents drop 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening