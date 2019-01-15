You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rebound to resume rally

Tue, Jan 15, 2019 - 4:22 PM

doc73n9ho95mztf663j9dw_doc6yk94c0zp0pzfkjl21t.jpg
Hong Kong stocks bounced back Tuesday from the previous day's sharp losses as investors welcomed news that Chinese officials have lined up large tax cuts to help boost the economy.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks bounced back Tuesday from the previous day's sharp losses as investors welcomed news that Chinese officials have lined up large tax cuts to help boost the economy.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.02 per cent, or 531.96 points, to end at 26,830.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.36 per cent, or 34.57 points, to 2,570.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.49 per cent, or 19.41 points, to 1,323.16.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Ascendas-Singbridge_150119_5.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

BT_20190115_GCMAS15MJTP_3668296.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS moves to attract listings, boost equity research talent

BP_UBS_150119_3.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBS positive on global and Asia ex-Japan equities

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
3 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
4 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150119_61.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Real Estate

Developers sell 9,714 new private homes in 2018, down 16%; December's take-up 40% higher y-o-y

Jan 15, 2019
Government & Economy

MediShield Life claim limits to be reviewed more frequently, about once every three years

BP_SG_150119_56.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Business interruptions, cyber incidents top risks to Singapore firms in 2019: Poll

Jan 15, 2019
Government & Economy

IHiS fined record S$750,000, SingHealth with S$250,000 for Singapore's worst data breach

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening