Hong Kong: Stocks recover from sharp losses

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 4:22 PM

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.37 per cent, or 411.77 points, to 30,468.56.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks on Thursday bounced back from the previous day's sell-off as fears over political turmoil in Italy subsided, while investors also cheered upbeat data on Chinese factory activity.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.78 per cent, or 54.03 points, to 3,095.47 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 1.80 per cent, or 31.21 points, to 1,767.55.

