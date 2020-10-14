Hong Kong: Stocks reopen with gains

Hong Kong shares started slightly higher Wednesday morning as investors returned from a typhoon-induced break to play catch-up a day after the release of forecast-beating Chinese trade data.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.65 per cent or 159.17 points to 24,808.85.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.18 per cent or 6.13 points to 3,353.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.13 per cent or 2.95 points to 2,301.24.

AFP