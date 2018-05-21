You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks rise as US-China trade war fears ease

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 4:52 PM

Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington's trade war with Beijing was put "on hold", easing trade tensions that had damped risk appetite.

 The Hang Seng index rose 0.6 per cent, to 31,234.35, while the China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 12,349.61 points.

About 1.65 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 95.8 per cent of the market's 30-day moving average of 1.72 billion shares a day. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.78 billion.

REUTERS

