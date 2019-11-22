You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks rise at Friday's open

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 9:44 AM

nz_hangseng_221119.jpg
Hong Kong shares opened with slight gains on Friday morning but investors remained on edge after US lawmakers passed a bill supporting the city's rights, causing anger in China and fuelling concern about ongoing trade talks.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with slight gains on Friday morning but investors remained on edge after US lawmakers passed a bill supporting the city's rights, causing anger in China and fuelling concern about ongoing trade talks.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.45 per cent, or 118.00 points, to 26,584.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.09 per cent, or 2.60 points, to 2,906.24 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.17 per cent, or 2.85 points, to 1,634.09.

AFP

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Friday’s open; STI up 0.25%

SINGAPORE shares opened stronger on Friday, even as Wall Street stocks fell overnight amid conflicting signals on...

Nov 22, 2019 09:18 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.03...

Nov 22, 2019 09:04 AM
Companies & Markets

Addvalue unveils mobile satellite terminal for US fisheries market in tie up

MAINBOARD-LISTED Addvalue Technologies, together with Inmarsat and Network Innovations, has launched a broadband...

Nov 22, 2019 08:58 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SPH Reit, MLT, ISOTeam, Jumbo, Nordic, Tritech, Addvalue

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Nov 22, 2019 08:32 AM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit's private placement raises S$164.5m

SPH Reit has raised S$164.5 million from a private placement of 156.6 million new units to partially fund its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly