Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 9:39 AM

Hong Kong stocks tracked another record lead from Wall Street Friday morning on growing hopes for further US stimulus measures after the Democrats took control of Capitol Hill.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tracked another record lead from Wall Street Friday morning on growing hopes for further US stimulus measures after the Democrats took control of Capitol Hill.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.30 per cent or 81.51 points to 27,630.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 1.49 points to 3,577.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.13 per cent or 3.25 points to 2,429.91.

AFP

