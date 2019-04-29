Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with small gains on Monday following another record-breaking close on Wall Street, while investors are looking ahead to the resumption of China-US trade talks this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.33 per cent, or 97.44 points, to 29,702.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 per cent, or 4.23 points, to 3,090.63 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching down 0.30 points to 1,665.50.

