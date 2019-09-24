Hong Kong: Stocks rise at open

Hong Kong stocks opened on Tuesday with small gains as bargain-buyers moved in after six days of selling, with investors keeping tabs on progress of trade talks between China and the US.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.30 per cent, or 77.81 points, to 26,300.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.08 per cent, or 2.40 points, to 2,979.48 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was barely moved, inching up 0.40 points to 1,660.46.

AFP