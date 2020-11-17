Hong Kong: Stocks rise at Tuesday's open

Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday with more gains after a second vaccine candidate appeared to be highly effective against the coronavirus.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday with more gains after a second vaccine candidate appeared to be highly effective against the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.51 per cent, or 133.42 points, to 26,515.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.18 points to 3,347.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.05 per cent, or 1.21 points, to 2,288.61.

AFP