Hong Kong: Stocks rise at Tuesday's open

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 9:42 AM

Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday with more gains after a second vaccine candidate appeared to be highly effective against the coronavirus.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.51 per cent, or 133.42 points, to 26,515.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.18 points to 3,347.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.05 per cent, or 1.21 points, to 2,288.61.

AFP

