Hong Kong: Stocks rise at Wednesday's open

Wed, Jan 20, 2021 - 10:05 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks climbed again at Wednesday's open, extending the week's healthy rally on recovery hopes while investors also look ahead to the inauguration of Joe Biden as US president later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.51 per cent, or 152.13 points, to 29,794.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.06 per cent, or 2.26 points, to 3,564.12, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.05 per cent, or 1.28 points, to 2,379.93.

AFP

