Hong Kong: Stocks rise for fourth day

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday as investors brushed off China's tit-for-tat threat of tariffs against US goods.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.88 per cent, or 248.16 points, to 28,607.30.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.83 per cent, or 50.31 points, to 2,794.38, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 2.65 per cent, or 38.94 points, to 1,505.64.

AFP