Hong Kong: Stocks rise in early trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks kicked off on Thursday with gains as investors welcomed dovish comments from the Federal Reserve and an indication that it will not lift interest rates this year.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.16 per cent, or 48.36 points, to 29,369.33.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.11 per cent, or 3.48 points, to 3,094.12 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.07 per cent, or 1.19 points, to 1,685.76.

AFP