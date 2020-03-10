You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks see small bounce at open

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 9:49 AM

Hong Kong stocks staged a small recovery at the open on Tuesday following the previous day's rout but investors remain on edge over the economic impact of the coronavirus and the crash in oil prices.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.98 per cent, or 245.22 points, to 25,285.68.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.83 per cent, or 24.36 points, to 2,918.93 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.14 per cent, 21.08 points, to 1,821.58.

AFP

