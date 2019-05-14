Hong Kong: Stocks sink as China hikes tariffs

Shares in Hong Kong sank on Tuesday, in line with a sell-off across Asia and following a hammering on Wall Street as China's retaliation against US tariff hikes fanned fears of an all-out trade war between the economic titans.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.50 per cent, or 428.22 points, to 28,122.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.69 per cent, or 20.10 points, to 2,883.61 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.62 per cent, or 9.68 points, to 1,542.07.

AFP