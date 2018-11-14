You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks slip as energy firms take hit

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 4:22 PM

doc72renbdavn7n1p4e7fp_doc6wzvwyt5b50cm11oo3l.jpg
Hong Kong stocks ended sharply lower Wednesday, with energy firms taking another beating as investors were spooked by plunging oil prices.
AFP

The Hang Seng Index finished down 0.54 per cent, or 138.44 points, at 25,654.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.85 per cent, or 22.64 points, to end at 2,632.24 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slid 0.40 per cent, or 5.56 points, to 1,378.36.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

