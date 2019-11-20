Hong Kong: Stocks snap three days of gains

The Hang Seng index sank 0.75 per cent, or 204.19 points, to 26,889.61.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended down on Wednesday, hit by worries over the China-US trade talks and following a three-day advance that saw the index put on around three per cent.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.78 per cent, or 22.94 points, to 2,911.05 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.71 per cent, or 11.64 points, to 1,635.16.

