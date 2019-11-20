You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks snap three days of gains

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 4:25 PM

file6ue7ei83eciq0l2q5y8.jpg
The Hang Seng index sank 0.75 per cent, or 204.19 points, to 26,889.61.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended down on Wednesday, hit by worries over the China-US trade talks and following a three-day advance that saw the index put on around three per cent.

The Hang Seng index sank 0.75 per cent, or 204.19 points, to 26,889.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.78 per cent, or 22.94 points, to 2,911.05 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.71 per cent, or 11.64 points, to 1,635.16.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 04:08 PM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard defends accounting after report of unit's delayed audit in Singapore

[BERLIN] Wirecard AG said it followed all reporting obligations properly, rejecting a news report over delays to an...

Nov 20, 2019 03:54 PM
Stocks

Alibaba won't join Hong Kong's stock benchmark any time soon

[HONG KONG] Alibaba Group Holding L won't feature in Hong Kong's most widely followed stock benchmark unless the...

Nov 20, 2019 03:32 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Shares slide as US, China spar over Hong Kong protests

[SEOUL] South Korean shares lost more than 1 per cent on Wednesday as rising tension between the United States and...

Nov 20, 2019 03:28 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares tumble on Westpac breach, Sino-US trade rhetoric

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended nearly 1.5 per cent lower on Wednesday, dented by losses in financials, and as US...

Nov 20, 2019 03:27 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes millennials with savings product offering 2% interest rate

STANDARD Chartered is riding on the millennial wave for savings and investments, with the launch of its first...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly