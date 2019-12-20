You are here

Hong Kong: Stocks start day on positive note

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 9:51 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher on Friday following another record-breaking performance on Wall Street, buoyed by lingering trade deal euphoria.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.12 per cent, or 34.06 points, to 27,834.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.09 per cent, or 2.57 points, to 3,019.64 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.08 per cent, or 1.40 points, to 1,714.43.

