Hong Kong: Stocks start day with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Monday, tracking healthy gains across Europe and the United States, though investors remain on edge over the China-US trade row.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.76 per cent, or 209.19 points, to 27,885.51.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.14 per cent, or 3.91 points, to 2,736.53, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.28 per cent, or 4.23 points, to 1,481.83.

