Hong Kong: Stocks start day with more losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down slightly at the start of trade on Tuesday morning, extending losses into a fourth-straight day following a steep sell-off in Europe and New York, though losses were tempered by bargain-buying.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.37 per cent, or 98.49 points, to 26,722.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.62 per cent, or 49.16 points, to 2,982.07 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 2.09 per cent, or 40.35 points, to 1,893.01.

