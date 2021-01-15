Hong Kong: Stocks start Friday's session on back foot

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday as traders gave a shrug to Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion stimulus proposal, which observers said had already been largely priced into the market.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.36 per cent, or 102.49 points, to 28,394.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.38 points to 3,566.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.25 per cent, or 5.96 points, to 2,354.44.

AFP