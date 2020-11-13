You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start Friday's session with losses

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 9:46 AM

nz_hangseng_131169.jpg
Hong Kong stocks began Friday morning slightly lower, extending losses into a third day after a week-long rally, as traders fret over a surge in virus cases across the world.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Friday morning slightly lower, extending losses into a third day after a week-long rally, as traders fret over a surge in virus cases across the world.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.21 per cent, or 54.78 points, to 26,114.60.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 per cent, or 11.45 points, to 3,327.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.24 per cent, or 5.56 points, to 2,268.18.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 09:59 AM
Technology

Twitter says flagged 300,000 'misleading' US election tweets

[WASHINGTON] Twitter labeled 300,000 tweets related to the US presidential election as "potentially misleading" in...

Nov 13, 2020 09:56 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares track Wall Street lower but eye second straight weekly gain

[BENGALURU] Australian shares inched lower on Friday, tracking losses in Wall Street, as investor optimism...

Nov 13, 2020 09:46 AM
Garage

WeWork's revenue, membership shrink in third quarter

[SAN FRANCISCO] WeWork Cos saw its overall membership and revenue shrink for the third quarter compared to the...

Nov 13, 2020 09:44 AM
Government & Economy

Japan plans tax breaks, fund to support zero-carbon goal: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japan plans to introduce tax incentives and create a research fund to support so-called green investment, as...

Nov 13, 2020 09:37 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares dip tracking Wall Street retreat; STI down 0.6% at open

SINGAPORE stocks began trading in negative territory on Friday, tracking Wall Street losses overnight as worries...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Q&M Dental receives proposal for disposal of remaining stake in Aidite

Double, double oil and trouble as layoff axe falls on Jurong Island

Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

Foreign buying trends in Singapore property change

Movers and shakers of the tech world: Singapore wants you

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for