Hong Kong: Stocks start Friday's session with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Friday morning slightly lower, extending losses into a third day after a week-long rally, as traders fret over a surge in virus cases across the world.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.21 per cent, or 54.78 points, to 26,114.60.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 per cent, or 11.45 points, to 3,327.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.24 per cent, or 5.56 points, to 2,268.18.

