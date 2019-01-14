Hong Kong: Stocks start Monday with small losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped at the start of trade on Monday after a six-day rally that saw it pile on more than six per cent, while investors are also gearing up for the corporate earnings season.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.40 per cent, or 107.59 points, to 26,559.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.50 points to 2,553.33 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also barely moved, edging up 0.13 points to 1,313.49.

AFP